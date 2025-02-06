Turkish Earthquake: The Ongoing Struggle to Rebuild Antakya

Two years after the seismic catastrophe in Turkey, the impact is still keenly felt by thousands who remain displaced and reliant on temporary housing. Reconstruction efforts lag, failing to meet the ambitious targets set by the government.

In Antakya, the city hardest hit by the earthquake, residents marked the anniversary with gatherings and calls for ongoing remembrance. Many chanted their pain and determination, vowing to rebuild their city despite the slow pace of official efforts.

Critics, including opposition leaders, highlight the disparity between government promises and on-the-ground realities, as hundreds of thousands continue to wait for permanent housing solutions amid criticisms of inefficiency and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)