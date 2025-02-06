Left Menu

Turkish Earthquake: The Ongoing Struggle to Rebuild Antakya

Two years after Turkey's devastating earthquake, many remain displaced. In Antakya, where the tremor hit hardest, residents continue to live in temporary conditions as rebuilding lags. Despite government promises, only a fraction of the housing projects are complete, leaving many frustrated and critical of the ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:26 IST
Turkish Earthquake: The Ongoing Struggle to Rebuild Antakya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two years after the seismic catastrophe in Turkey, the impact is still keenly felt by thousands who remain displaced and reliant on temporary housing. Reconstruction efforts lag, failing to meet the ambitious targets set by the government.

In Antakya, the city hardest hit by the earthquake, residents marked the anniversary with gatherings and calls for ongoing remembrance. Many chanted their pain and determination, vowing to rebuild their city despite the slow pace of official efforts.

Critics, including opposition leaders, highlight the disparity between government promises and on-the-ground realities, as hundreds of thousands continue to wait for permanent housing solutions amid criticisms of inefficiency and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

