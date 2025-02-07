Left Menu

Global Climate Leadership Amidst U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Agreement

UN climate official Simon Stiell urged nations to enhance their national climate plans despite the U.S. withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. He emphasized the economic and environmental benefits for proactive countries and highlighted the need for robust climate finance to support global emission reduction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:19 IST
Global Climate Leadership Amidst U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the United States' planned withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, countries are doubling down on their climate commitments, underscoring their role in the clean energy transition. Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, urged nations to bolster their national climate efforts in his first major address of the year.

Stiell, speaking from Brazil's capital alongside COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago, detailed the priorities leading up to the annual climate talks this November. He encouraged countries to deliver more ambitious and comprehensive national climate plans, particularly as the world works towards reducing greenhouse emissions despite political challenges.

While acknowledging some global setbacks, such as political opposition in Europe and U.S. shifts in policy under Trump, Stiell highlighted significant climate finance achievements. He called for increased funding efforts to achieve the agreed target of $300 billion annually by 2035, stressing the urgency of enforcing climate actions to bridge the gap between commitments and reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025