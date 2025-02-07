Left Menu

Sydney Snake Surge: 100 Red-Bellied Snakes Removed from Backyard

More than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes were discovered in a Sydney backyard's mulch pile. The surge, consisting of pregnant and newborn snakes, was addressed by Reptile Relocation Sydney. Experts speculated the phenomenon was due to weather conditions, making it an unusual case in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:36 IST
Sydney Snake Surge: 100 Red-Bellied Snakes Removed from Backyard
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a surprising discovery, a Sydney resident found more than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes in his backyard. The unusual congregation was spotted in a pile of mulch. Last week, David Stein contacted Reptile Relocation Sydney after noticing about six snakes entering the mulch pile.

Upon arrival, snake catcher Dylan Cooper began the daunting task of removing the snakes, eventually dealing with 102 pregnant and newborn snakes. Cory Kerewaro, owner of Reptile Relocation Sydney, mentioned that two snakes even gave birth to a total of 29 offspring during the relocation process.

Experts speculate that the extraordinary number of snakes found in Stein's yard may be attributed to environmental factors, although the exact cause remains unknown. The captured snakes, a protected species, have been released into a national park, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025