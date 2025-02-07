Sydney Snake Surge: 100 Red-Bellied Snakes Removed from Backyard

In a surprising discovery, a Sydney resident found more than 100 venomous red-bellied black snakes in his backyard. The unusual congregation was spotted in a pile of mulch. Last week, David Stein contacted Reptile Relocation Sydney after noticing about six snakes entering the mulch pile.

Upon arrival, snake catcher Dylan Cooper began the daunting task of removing the snakes, eventually dealing with 102 pregnant and newborn snakes. Cory Kerewaro, owner of Reptile Relocation Sydney, mentioned that two snakes even gave birth to a total of 29 offspring during the relocation process.

Experts speculate that the extraordinary number of snakes found in Stein's yard may be attributed to environmental factors, although the exact cause remains unknown. The captured snakes, a protected species, have been released into a national park, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

