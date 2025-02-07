Tragic Pilgrimage: Two Killed in Maha Kumbh Mela Bus Accident
Two pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela died and around a dozen were injured after their mini-bus collided with a stationary bus on the Yamuna Expressway. Authorities have identified the deceased as Pavan and Mahendra. The injured are hospitalized, and investigations are ongoing.
Tragedy struck Friday morning when a mini-bus ferrying pilgrims back from the Maha Kumbh Mela collided with a stationary bus on the Yamuna Expressway, resulting in two fatalities and injuring about a dozen more, according to police reports.
The victims, identified as Pavan, 53, and Mahendra, 73, were among the Haryana-based pilgrims returning from the prominent religious gathering in Prayagraj. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Tappal police station.
Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh confirmed that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased's bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations, as investigations into the mishap continue.
