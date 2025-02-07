Left Menu

Bird Flu Crisis Shuts Down NYC Poultry Markets

In response to the detection of avian flu cases, all live poultry markets in New York City and its suburbs have been ordered to close for a week. This decision follows the outbreak affecting millions of birds nationwide, with authorities emphasizing the low public health risk and urging precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:08 IST
Bird Flu Crisis Shuts Down NYC Poultry Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move prompted by avian flu detection, New York City and several suburban areas have ordered all live poultry markets to close for a week. The decision comes as the viral outbreak continues to impact farms across the country, causing millions of birds to be culled and driving up egg prices.

Governor Kathy Hochul has reassured the public that no immediate health threat exists, and that the closures are precautionary. While no human cases have surfaced in New York, birds with the virus were identified during standard inspections in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention considers the virus a low risk to the general public, with 67 human cases confirmed, most among farmworkers exposed to infected poultry. The first US bird flu fatality was reported in Louisiana, involving an older individual with prior health issues. State guidelines require infected markets to dispose of poultry safely, while non-infected markets will undergo strict sanitization processes before reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025