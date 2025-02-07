Bird Flu Crisis Shuts Down NYC Poultry Markets

In a move prompted by avian flu detection, New York City and several suburban areas have ordered all live poultry markets to close for a week. The decision comes as the viral outbreak continues to impact farms across the country, causing millions of birds to be culled and driving up egg prices.

Governor Kathy Hochul has reassured the public that no immediate health threat exists, and that the closures are precautionary. While no human cases have surfaced in New York, birds with the virus were identified during standard inspections in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention considers the virus a low risk to the general public, with 67 human cases confirmed, most among farmworkers exposed to infected poultry. The first US bird flu fatality was reported in Louisiana, involving an older individual with prior health issues. State guidelines require infected markets to dispose of poultry safely, while non-infected markets will undergo strict sanitization processes before reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)