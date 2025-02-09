Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fire Claims One Life in Kondhwa

A fire in a residential building in Pune's Kondhwa area claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman on Sunday. Local officials reported that the woman succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The blaze erupted on the fourth floor of the SunShri building on NIBM road at 3:00 pm. Firefighters were promptly on the scene, deploying four fire tenders to extinguish the flames.

The incident left one man with minor injuries while a third occupant escaped unharmed. The fire is suspected to have started when a curtain caught fire from a lighted 'diya.' Authorities are currently investigating to confirm the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)