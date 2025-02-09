Left Menu

Elite Cities' League: A New Chapter in India's Cleanliness Drive

Union minister M L Khattar announced that top-performing cities in cleanliness surveys will form a new category to compete among themselves. Indore remains the cleanest city for seven years. The Union Budget has tripled in the last decade, reflecting India's rapid economic progress, particularly in metro rail projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:51 IST
Union minister M L Khattar announced a new initiative to further elevate India's cleanliness standards. Under this plan, top-performing cities from the annual cleanliness survey will now have their own category to foster increased competition among them.

In this elite group, cities securing top positions in four categories will compete with each other. Indore has been recognized as the cleanest city for seven consecutive years, setting a benchmark in urban cleanliness. The lowest performer within this elite group will face removal every two years to maintain the standard.

Khattar also highlighted India's robust economic growth, with the Union Budget tripling in the past decade. This growth parallels advances in metro rail projects, where India approaches the USA's extensive network, reflecting the country's rapid development in infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

