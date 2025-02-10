South-East Europe Enhances Climate Adaptation Efforts through Strengthened Early Warning Systems

In response to escalating extreme weather events and their economic repercussions, South-East Europe is intensifying investments in National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) to bolster early warning systems and enhance climate preparedness. This initiative was underscored at the ministerial conference "Challenges of Adaptation to Climate Change in South-East Europe," hosted by Slovenia's Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy.

The conference convened environment ministers, heads of hydrometeorological services from the region, and representatives from international and youth organizations to exchange best practices and strengthen regional cooperation.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that "2024 was the hottest year on record, both globally and in Europe. South-East Europe is among the most climate-vulnerable regions of the continent, with temperatures rising at twice the global average." She emphasized the increasing risks faced by coastal areas, including the Adriatic coast, due to rising sea levels leading to greater threats of flooding and infrastructure damage.

The region has recently experienced a series of extreme weather events:

August 2023: Slovenia faced its worst flooding on record, affecting 1.5 million people, displacing 8,000 individuals, and causing loss of life.

July 2024: Torrential rainfall led to landslides and significant economic disruptions.

September 2024: Storm Boris inflicted massive damage across several European countries.

Extreme heat has also taken a toll on health, agriculture, water supplies, and energy. In 2023, 41% of Southern Europe endured strong to extreme heat stress, and in both 2023 and 2024, wildfires resulted in loss of life and property.

Slovenian Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, Bojan Kumer, stated, "South-East Europe is under great pressure from climate change, so we need to act quickly and decisively. Our mission is to strengthen scientific and technological capabilities, improve data support, and provide concrete adaptation measures that will protect our environments, economies, and communities."

A pivotal initiative in this endeavor is the development of the South-East European Multi-Hazard Early Warning Advisory System (SEE-MHEWS-A). Currently in its pilot phase, this system aims to improve forecasting and warning provisions related to meteorological and hydrological hazards across 18 countries in South-East Europe. It represents a collaborative effort among NMHSs, WMO Regional Specialized Meteorological Centers, European Meteorological Infrastructure organizations, research institutions, and the WMO Secretariat.

The conference underscored the essential role of meteorological and hydrological services in multi-hazard early warnings and in monitoring and predicting climate change. Jože Knez, Director General of the Environment Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, emphasized that while NMHSs are striving to improve early warning systems against storms, floods, and droughts, the challenge exceeds the capabilities of most services in the region. He advocated for enhanced international cooperation, including the exchange of data, knowledge, and experience, as essential components of effective climate adaptation strategies.

The collaborative efforts in South-East Europe aim to transform knowledge into impactful actions, ensuring that shared expertise leads to tangible progress in building a more resilient future.