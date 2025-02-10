Nelson Mandela Bay Launches Hazardous Waste Awareness Campaign

Left Menu

  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) is urging residents and businesses to exercise extreme caution in the handling and disposal of all types of waste, with a special emphasis on hazardous waste. This follows a tragic incident in Bluewater Bay, where a 13-year-old child is believed to have consumed a poisonous substance from a refuse bag, leading to their untimely death.

Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Health, Thsonono Buyeye, expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing that improper waste disposal poses severe health risks to the community. “Failure to follow proper waste management protocols exposes people to serious health hazards,” Buyeye warned.

In response, the municipality’s Waste Management Sub-Directorate, under the Public Health Directorate, has launched an intensive stakeholder awareness and engagement programme. This initiative aims to educate the public and businesses on the safe management of hazardous waste.

The awareness programme is integrated into the municipality’s ongoing Separation at Source Programme (SSP), which focuses on sorting waste materials at the point of generation—such as homes and businesses—into categories like paper, plastic, and glass. This practice prevents recyclable materials from ending up in landfills and ensures hazardous waste is handled appropriately.

“The sessions will involve public education meetings and door-to-door registration campaigns, starting in Bluewater Bay, where the second phase of the SSP will be introduced on Tuesday,” Buyeye announced. During a recent public engagement in the area, Buyeye reiterated the municipality’s commitment to prioritizing hazardous waste management.

The campaign will see collaborations with waste pickers, households, businesses, and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). “It is unfortunate that the child’s death occurred just as we were preparing to launch the SSP in Bluewater Bay and surrounding areas,” Buyeye noted.

Business engagements will focus on educating companies about separating recyclable and non-recyclable materials. This aims to minimize the risk of waste reclaimers encountering dangerous waste items and to ensure hazardous substances are disposed of safely.

Furthermore, the municipality is partnering with NMU to leverage the university’s expertise in environmental science, waste management, and chemical safety. “We hope to benefit from NMU’s research to enhance our waste management practices, particularly in the safe handling and disposal of hazardous chemicals,” Buyeye added.

The municipality urges all residents and businesses to adhere strictly to waste disposal guidelines to prevent further tragedies and protect the health and safety of the community.

