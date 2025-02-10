Left Menu

Ranchi's New Lifeline: Emergency Call Box System

A new emergency response system, featuring 'Emergency Call Box' units, has launched in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Citizens can report accidents or crimes by pressing a button to connect with government agencies, sidestepping the need for mobile phones. Installed at key intersections, this initiative aims to enhance public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:18 IST
Ranchi's New Lifeline: Emergency Call Box System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An innovative emergency response system has been implemented in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, offering residents a swift method to report accidents or crimes, according to officials who made the announcement on Monday.

The 'Emergency Call Box' system, featuring two-way communication, has been strategically placed by Ranchi Smart City Corporation at key intersections throughout the city.

Bright yellow call boxes, equipped with a prominent red button, enable direct connectivity to government agencies via the Command Control Centre. This allows citizens to report emergencies without a mobile phone, promising enhanced coordination with police for immediate response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025