Ranchi's New Lifeline: Emergency Call Box System
A new emergency response system, featuring 'Emergency Call Box' units, has launched in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Citizens can report accidents or crimes by pressing a button to connect with government agencies, sidestepping the need for mobile phones. Installed at key intersections, this initiative aims to enhance public safety.
- Country:
- India
An innovative emergency response system has been implemented in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, offering residents a swift method to report accidents or crimes, according to officials who made the announcement on Monday.
The 'Emergency Call Box' system, featuring two-way communication, has been strategically placed by Ranchi Smart City Corporation at key intersections throughout the city.
Bright yellow call boxes, equipped with a prominent red button, enable direct connectivity to government agencies via the Command Control Centre. This allows citizens to report emergencies without a mobile phone, promising enhanced coordination with police for immediate response.
(With inputs from agencies.)