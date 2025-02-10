Ranchi's New Lifeline: Emergency Call Box System

An innovative emergency response system has been implemented in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, offering residents a swift method to report accidents or crimes, according to officials who made the announcement on Monday.

The 'Emergency Call Box' system, featuring two-way communication, has been strategically placed by Ranchi Smart City Corporation at key intersections throughout the city.

Bright yellow call boxes, equipped with a prominent red button, enable direct connectivity to government agencies via the Command Control Centre. This allows citizens to report emergencies without a mobile phone, promising enhanced coordination with police for immediate response.

