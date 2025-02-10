Left Menu

Tata's Taj Bandstand: A New Icon Rises in Mumbai

The Indian Hotels Company, part of Tata Group, is investing Rs 2,500 crore in a new 330-room property in Mumbai called Taj Bandstand. It will create over 7,000 jobs and be built on the site of the former Sea Rock Hotel. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

The Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company has unveiled plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in developing a new 330-room property in Mumbai, named Taj Bandstand. Set to rise on a two-acre land that once hosted the Sea Rock Hotel, the target completion year is 2029.

The development is expected to generate direct employment for 1,000 individuals, with indirect jobs, such as cab drivers, increasing the total employment to over 7,000. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The company plans to build a 165-meter-tall structure, though current permissions allow for 145 meters. This project marks another landmark venture for IHCL, which already has four properties in Mumbai, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

