Quake Rattles Northern Morocco: A 5.1 Magnitude Shock
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ksar el Kebir in northern Morocco, as reported by the US Geological Survey. No casualties have been officially reported. The tremors were felt up to 200 km away, including in Rabat. This follows a devastating 6.8 magnitude quake in September.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:00 IST
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Morocco near Ksar el Kebir, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) early Tuesday.
No official reports of casualties have emerged so far. The tremors were felt as far as 200 kilometers south of the epicenter, reaching the capital, Rabat.
This event follows a tragic earthquake in September, which registered a magnitude of 6.8 and resulted in over 2,900 casualties, marking Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 and severely impacting infrastructure south of Marrakech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Morocco
- USGS
- Ksar el Kebir
- Rabat
- casualties
- tremors
- infrastructure
- damaged
- September
Advertisement