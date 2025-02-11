Quake Rattles Northern Morocco: A 5.1 Magnitude Shock

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Morocco near Ksar el Kebir, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) early Tuesday.

No official reports of casualties have emerged so far. The tremors were felt as far as 200 kilometers south of the epicenter, reaching the capital, Rabat.

This event follows a tragic earthquake in September, which registered a magnitude of 6.8 and resulted in over 2,900 casualties, marking Morocco's deadliest earthquake since 1960 and severely impacting infrastructure south of Marrakech.

(With inputs from agencies.)