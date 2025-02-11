Left Menu

US Retreat: Trump's Plastic Policy Sparks Global Concerns

US President Trump's withdrawal from plastic pollution control has raised alarms globally, hindering efforts for a unified treaty. Environmental experts stress the need for alternative strategies without US leadership, anticipating long-term impacts on climate actions and global negotiations amidst growing plastic and fossil fuel challenges.

US President Donald Trump's announcement to halt efforts against plastic pollution has generated significant global concern, according to environmental experts. They warn this step back could stall international progress, prompting a need for innovative solutions not dependent on American involvement.

Trump, known for exiting the Paris climate agreement, declared an executive order lifting restrictions on plastic straws claiming, 'Paper straws don't work.' Yet, this move signifies broader setbacks in the worldwide battle against plastic waste, as countries discuss a binding treaty to tackle the crisis.

Experts including Chandrabhushan and Harjeet Singh highlight the implications of Trump's policy, emphasizing that the US has historically been an obstacle in environmental negotiations. They call for global cooperation to continue addressing ecological issues independently of the US, despite its notable contributions to pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

