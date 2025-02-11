Siddaramaiah Slams BJP Over Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticized BJP for opposing the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike and accused them of spreading misinformation. The fare hike was recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee, which involves both state and Union government members, highlighting the shared responsibility and decision-making process.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the BJP for objecting to the metro fare increase in Bengaluru, accusing them of disseminating misleading information.
The hike, implemented following the Fare Fixation Committee's recommendation, has seen the maximum fare increase from Rs 60 to Rs 90.
Siddaramaiah pointed out that both Union and state governments share responsibility in BMRCL decisions, rejecting BJP's claims of blaming the Karnataka government.
