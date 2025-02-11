Siddaramaiah Slams BJP Over Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly criticized the BJP for objecting to the metro fare increase in Bengaluru, accusing them of disseminating misleading information.

The hike, implemented following the Fare Fixation Committee's recommendation, has seen the maximum fare increase from Rs 60 to Rs 90.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that both Union and state governments share responsibility in BMRCL decisions, rejecting BJP's claims of blaming the Karnataka government.

(With inputs from agencies.)