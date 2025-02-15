Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a car overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, leading to the death of two women.

The accident occurred in Gonchi Taronda village due to a loss of control by the driver, Mohan Bangde, according to Assistant Sub Inspector Banshilal Narware.

Vaishali, 51, and Deepshikha, 55, lost their lives, while Bangde and another passenger sustained injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)