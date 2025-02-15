Tragic Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Two Lives Lost
A tragic car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district resulted in the deaths of two women, Vaishali and Deepshikha. The vehicle overturned in Gonchi Taronda village, causing injuries to the driver, Mohan Bangde, and another passenger. The accident highlights road safety concerns in the region.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, a car overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, leading to the death of two women.
The accident occurred in Gonchi Taronda village due to a loss of control by the driver, Mohan Bangde, according to Assistant Sub Inspector Banshilal Narware.
Vaishali, 51, and Deepshikha, 55, lost their lives, while Bangde and another passenger sustained injuries.
