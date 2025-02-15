Snowfall Returns to Himachal Pradesh: Challenges and Forecast

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly tribal areas, were once again blanketed by a light snowfall over the weekend, including traces observed in the state capital Shimla. The region experienced overcast skies and strong winds, creating chilly conditions throughout.

Sissu and Jispa areas in Lahaul and Spiti continued to receive intermittent snowfall. The district police have advised the public to steer clear of the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul Valley. Due to snow accumulation on National Highway 5, traffic is being rerouted through alternative roads, officials revealed.

The local meteorological department predicts further light snowfall in high-altitude districts. Temperatures are expected to drop initially, followed by a slight increase. Meanwhile, the region has received significantly less rain than usual, recording a 78% deficit from normal levels for this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)