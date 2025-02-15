Left Menu

Snowfall Returns to Himachal Pradesh: Challenges and Forecast

Himachal Pradesh has seen another light snowfall, affecting high-altitude areas, including Shimla. Snowfall has caused slippery conditions on roads like National Highway 5. The Met department forecasts further snow in mid-February, with fluctuating temperatures. Rain deficit from January to mid-February is noted, with only 29.6 mm recorded against the normal 134.9 mm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly tribal areas, were once again blanketed by a light snowfall over the weekend, including traces observed in the state capital Shimla. The region experienced overcast skies and strong winds, creating chilly conditions throughout.

Sissu and Jispa areas in Lahaul and Spiti continued to receive intermittent snowfall. The district police have advised the public to steer clear of the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul Valley. Due to snow accumulation on National Highway 5, traffic is being rerouted through alternative roads, officials revealed.

The local meteorological department predicts further light snowfall in high-altitude districts. Temperatures are expected to drop initially, followed by a slight increase. Meanwhile, the region has received significantly less rain than usual, recording a 78% deficit from normal levels for this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

