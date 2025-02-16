Coastal Crisis: The Impact of Palisades Fire on Marine Ecosystems

On a recent Sunday, Tracy Quinn drove along the Pacific Coast Highway to examine the damage left by the Palisades Fire. The fire has blackened the coastline, scattering ash and hazardous debris, including metal appliances, across the shoreline. "It was just heartbreaking," said Quinn, the president and CEO of environmental group Heal the Bay. The group reports ash and debris have traveled south of the Palisades burn area, endangering ocean life close to Los Angeles.

As the Palisades and Eaton fires charred thousands of structures, officials are racing to understand the fires' impact on the sea. Everyday items have turned into hazardous ash, posing a threat to the ocean. Surfers and swimmers are at risk, especially when rain carries chemicals and debris into the ocean. Scientists worry about the long-term impact on the food supply, and recent rainstorms have only heightened these concerns.

Scientists detected ash offshore and are assessing its effects. Fire ash contains hazardous materials like heavy metals and PAHs, leading to contamination risks from runoff. Preventive measures like barriers and cleanup initiatives are underway. Researchers seek to understand how these contaminants spread in the ocean, as urban fires could have dire consequences.

