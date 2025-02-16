Devastating Winter Storms Wreak Havoc Across US

A powerful winter storm has wreaked havoc across the United States, bringing with it torrential rains, severe flooding, and life-threatening cold temperatures. The latest reports indicate that Kentucky has suffered at least four fatalities due to the intense weather conditions.

The Northern Plains are grappling with dangerously low temperatures, while tornado watches were announced for parts of Georgia and Florida. Tragically, in Kentucky, a mother and her 7-year-old child lost their lives after being swept away by floodwaters.

Other regions, including Tennessee, have been heavily hit, prompting the state to seek disaster relief funding. With heavy snow forecast for parts of New England and strong winds expected, the storm's impact will continue to be felt across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)