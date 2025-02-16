Left Menu

Devastating Winter Storms Wreak Havoc Across US

A severe winter storm hit across the US, causing devastating flooding in Kentucky and severe weather outbreaks throughout the Southeast, leading to deaths and extensive damage. Record cold temperatures and heavy snowfall affected the Northern Plains and New England, while parts of Tennessee received disaster relief funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:20 IST
Devastating Winter Storms Wreak Havoc Across US
  • Country:
  • United States

A powerful winter storm has wreaked havoc across the United States, bringing with it torrential rains, severe flooding, and life-threatening cold temperatures. The latest reports indicate that Kentucky has suffered at least four fatalities due to the intense weather conditions.

The Northern Plains are grappling with dangerously low temperatures, while tornado watches were announced for parts of Georgia and Florida. Tragically, in Kentucky, a mother and her 7-year-old child lost their lives after being swept away by floodwaters.

Other regions, including Tennessee, have been heavily hit, prompting the state to seek disaster relief funding. With heavy snow forecast for parts of New England and strong winds expected, the storm's impact will continue to be felt across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025