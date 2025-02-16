Left Menu

EU's New Trade Stance: Blocking Food Imports for Fair Competition

The European Union is planning to block imports of certain foods made with different standards to defend its farmers, paralleling policies by U.S. President Trump. Targeted imports may include U.S. crops like soybeans grown with pesticides banned in the EU. The EU Commission will deliberate next week.

Updated: 16-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:00 IST
The European Union is considering implementing import restrictions on foods that do not meet its production standards, as part of efforts to protect EU farmers. This move mirrors U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump, aimed at ensuring reciprocal trade conditions.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the European Commission is set to explore stricter import controls next week, citing anonymous EU officials. Likely targets include U.S. crops, such as soybeans treated with pesticides not permitted in the EU.

Amid this development, a White House official reiterated President Trump's commitment to fair trade, emphasizing ongoing efforts to expand market access globally for American agricultural products.

