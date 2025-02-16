EU's New Trade Stance: Blocking Food Imports for Fair Competition
The European Union is planning to block imports of certain foods made with different standards to defend its farmers, paralleling policies by U.S. President Trump. Targeted imports may include U.S. crops like soybeans grown with pesticides banned in the EU. The EU Commission will deliberate next week.
The European Union is considering implementing import restrictions on foods that do not meet its production standards, as part of efforts to protect EU farmers. This move mirrors U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump, aimed at ensuring reciprocal trade conditions.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the European Commission is set to explore stricter import controls next week, citing anonymous EU officials. Likely targets include U.S. crops, such as soybeans treated with pesticides not permitted in the EU.
Amid this development, a White House official reiterated President Trump's commitment to fair trade, emphasizing ongoing efforts to expand market access globally for American agricultural products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Tirade: Trade War Looms
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Trade War Tsunami?
Trudeau says Canada will place 25 per cent tariffs on USD 155 billion in US imports in retaliation to Trump's tariffs, reports AP.
Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Ignite Economic Stand-off