Hong Kong's Modest Market Gains Amid Tech Rally Speculation

Hong Kong stocks saw small gains, with the Hang Seng Index rising marginally amid a tech-driven rally. Chinese equities remained within a narrow range as investors awaited further policy signals from Xi Jinping. Speculative trading and investor caution marked the market atmosphere, with some banks warning of potential short-term pitfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:52 IST
Hong Kong stocks experienced marginal gains on Monday as the Hang Seng Index nudged upwards by 0.18%, closing at 22,661.9 by midday. This followed a brief surge past the 23,000 mark to a new high for the year, approaching October 2024's previous peak.

Amid cautious investor sentiment, many are looking for direction from President Xi Jinping's meeting with private business leaders to signal policy shifts. Reports suggest prominent tech figures like Jack Ma and Pony Ma were in attendance, aiming to revive private sector momentum.

Despite this, tech stocks displayed mixed results. Tencent rose by 4%, driven by news of AI advancements, yet the broader Hang Seng Tech Index dipped slightly by 0.1%. Analysts from BofA Securities highlighted potential short-term risks from policy missteps and geopolitical tensions.

