Mumbai's Eco-Shift: A Clean Energy Mandate for Eateries

Mumbai's civic authority has mandated bakeries, hotels, and vendors to replace wood and coal with clean fuels by July 8, following a Bombay High Court order. This move aims to combat rising air pollution and health risks. Non-compliance will result in strict action, urging establishments to adopt CNG or PNG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:04 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a directive for all bakeries, hotels, eateries, and roadside vendors to switch from using wood and coal to cleaner energy alternatives by July 8. This order follows a ruling from the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

The court had underscored the necessity for businesses to transition within six months to mitigate the burgeoning air pollution crisis and associated public health risks. Citing these concerns, the BMC emphasizes that non-compliance will lead to stringent measures.

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner, stated that the burning of wood and coal results in harmful emissions that deteriorate air quality and increase respiratory ailments. Businesses are urged to adopt cleaner fuels such as CNG or PNG to avoid legal repercussions.

