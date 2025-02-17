Mumbai's Eco-Shift: A Clean Energy Mandate for Eateries

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a directive for all bakeries, hotels, eateries, and roadside vendors to switch from using wood and coal to cleaner energy alternatives by July 8. This order follows a ruling from the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

The court had underscored the necessity for businesses to transition within six months to mitigate the burgeoning air pollution crisis and associated public health risks. Citing these concerns, the BMC emphasizes that non-compliance will lead to stringent measures.

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner, stated that the burning of wood and coal results in harmful emissions that deteriorate air quality and increase respiratory ailments. Businesses are urged to adopt cleaner fuels such as CNG or PNG to avoid legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)