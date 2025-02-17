Operation Maravalha: Brazil's Bold Move Against Amazon Logging

Brazil's government has launched Operation Maravalha, a significant crackdown on illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest. In a major raid, authorities seized timber amounting to over 5,000 truckloads, a move expected to be the country's most extensive in over five years.

The operation targets illegal logging activities in the states of Amazonas, Para, and Rondonia, focusing on areas with high deforestation rates. Led by Brazil's environmental protection agency, Ibama, the effort has already resulted in closing sawmills and imposing fines worth 15.5 million reais, or about $2.7 million.

Under the leadership of Jair Schmitt at Ibama, investigators are auditing timber projects on private lands suspected of fraud. The operation is part of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's broader environmental agenda, aiming to protect the Amazon, with deforestation rates showing a notable decrease in the past year.

