Polar Vortex: A Chilling Reminder of Climate Change Impact

The polar vortex, a pattern in the Arctic region, is causing extreme cold weather in the US and Europe. Despite this, the world is warming, with January setting a monthly heat record. Climate change may increase disruptions to the vortex, leading to colder temperatures in lower latitudes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:24 IST
A polar vortex event, which creates frigid conditions, is affecting large areas of the US and Europe this week. This marks the season's 10th and coldest vortex disruption, as Arctic forces push cold air southward.

Specifically, harsh conditions are expected over the northern and central plains, with temperatures reaching alarming lows. Wind chill in North Dakota already dropped to -51 degrees Celsius, with predictions of even colder conditions approaching.

This severe weather contrasts a warming global trend, as January recorded the hottest temperatures seen for that month globally. Experts suggest climate change is causing more frequent disruptions of polar vortexes, possibly leading to increased occurrences of such severe cold spells.

