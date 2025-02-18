Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Pushes for Mekedatu Project and Irrigation Funds

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urges the Indian government to approve the Mekedatu project and release pending irrigation funds. Addressing water challenges and reforms, he highlighted the need for legislative consolidation, infrastructure revitalization, and equitable water distribution in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called on the central government to expedite approvals for the crucial Mekedatu project and free up stalled funds for various state irrigation initiatives.

Speaking at the 2025 All India State Water Ministers' Conference in Udaipur, the Deputy CM stressed the urgent need for the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission to prioritise the Mekedatu project. The project is key to providing the necessary Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu while also generating 400 MW of power for Bengaluru's needs.

In addition, Shivakumar highlighted the delay in releasing a promised grant of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, which impacts drought-hit regions in Central Karnataka. He urged the Ministry to secure necessary clearances for ongoing water disputes and called for equitable water distribution through legislative and administrative reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

