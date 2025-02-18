Left Menu

Pakistan's Historic Lunar Rover Naming Contest Takes Off

Pakistan has initiated a national contest to name its first lunar rover as it aims for a 2028 moon mission. The rover will join China's Chang'E 8 mission. The public is encouraged to participate by submitting unique names. The winner will receive recognition and a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:12 IST
Pakistan's Historic Lunar Rover Naming Contest Takes Off
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to make its mark in space exploration, Pakistan has launched a nationwide contest to name its first moon rover. The initiative comes as the country gears up for its debut lunar mission scheduled for 2028.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the contest, encouraging submissions from students, space enthusiasts, and the general public. The selected name will be a significant milestone in Pakistan's space journey.

This mission, part of China's Chang'E 8 initiative, will see the rover exploring the Moon's South Pole. It aims to conduct scientific research and test technologies vital for future lunar explorations. Pakistan's aggressive move follows its recent satellite launch to enhance capabilities in resource management and urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025