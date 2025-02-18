Pakistan's Historic Lunar Rover Naming Contest Takes Off

In a bid to make its mark in space exploration, Pakistan has launched a nationwide contest to name its first moon rover. The initiative comes as the country gears up for its debut lunar mission scheduled for 2028.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the contest, encouraging submissions from students, space enthusiasts, and the general public. The selected name will be a significant milestone in Pakistan's space journey.

This mission, part of China's Chang'E 8 initiative, will see the rover exploring the Moon's South Pole. It aims to conduct scientific research and test technologies vital for future lunar explorations. Pakistan's aggressive move follows its recent satellite launch to enhance capabilities in resource management and urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)