Poland Reassured on U.S. Troop Presence in Eastern Europe

Poland's President Andrzej Duda announced that U.S. officials have reassured him about maintaining troop levels in eastern Europe, amid growing concerns over American commitment to the region's security.

The assurance came after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments created uncertainties about the enduring presence of U.S. forces in Europe. The issue surfaced following discussions with Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg.

Duda emphasized that there are no U.S. plans to diminish military activities or withdraw troops, especially concerning regional security. After visiting Poland, Kellogg is set to travel to Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)