Poland Reassured on U.S. Troop Presence in Eastern Europe

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, during a statement following talks with U.S. officials, affirmed that Washington does not plan to decrease its troop numbers in eastern Europe. This assurance comes after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mentioned uncertainties concerning long-term American military presence in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda announced that U.S. officials have reassured him about maintaining troop levels in eastern Europe, amid growing concerns over American commitment to the region's security.

The assurance came after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments created uncertainties about the enduring presence of U.S. forces in Europe. The issue surfaced following discussions with Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg.

Duda emphasized that there are no U.S. plans to diminish military activities or withdraw troops, especially concerning regional security. After visiting Poland, Kellogg is set to travel to Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

