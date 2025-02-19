Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Orders Probe into Suspicious Tiger Death

A seven to eight-year-old male tiger's carcass found in Ambaligola reservoir sparks investigation by Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. Reports of a bullet injury and local suspicions about the dumping of the carcass have prompted an urgent inquiry, with a 10-day deadline for a factual report.

Karnataka's Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has mandated a detailed inquiry into the death of a young male tiger discovered in Shivamogga district's Ambaligola reservoir.

Media reports indicate the tiger sustained a bullet injury. Khandre has instructed wildlife officials to submit a factual report within 10 days.

Locals suspect the tiger was killed elsewhere and dumped, as sightings in the area are unprecedented. The minister has ordered an examination into these claims.

