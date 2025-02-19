Karnataka Minister Orders Probe into Suspicious Tiger Death

Karnataka's Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has mandated a detailed inquiry into the death of a young male tiger discovered in Shivamogga district's Ambaligola reservoir.

Media reports indicate the tiger sustained a bullet injury. Khandre has instructed wildlife officials to submit a factual report within 10 days.

Locals suspect the tiger was killed elsewhere and dumped, as sightings in the area are unprecedented. The minister has ordered an examination into these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)