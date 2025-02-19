Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Clash at WTO

China criticized U.S. President Trump's tariffs at a WTO meeting, claiming they destabilize global trade. In response, U.S. envoy Bisbee accused China of disregarding WTO rules. As the discussion continues, it marks the first formal address of mounting trade tensions in the WTO's General Council agenda.

Updated: 19-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:05 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

At a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting, China condemned tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that such measures could destabilize the global trading system. Trump's announcement of sweeping 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports has prompted Beijing to retaliate and file a WTO dispute against Washington, challenging the U.S. stance towards the institution.

China's ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, described these 'tariff shocks' as heightening economic uncertainty, disrupting global trade, and risking domestic inflation and market distortion. U.S. envoy David Bisbee countered by accusing China's economy of predatory non-market practices, noting China's failure to adhere to WTO commitments.

The debate saw limited participation, with some countries expressing concern over trade instability, while others criticized China's alleged market distortions. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for calm, emphasizing the organization's role in facilitating dialogue and maintaining a predictable trading environment during such conflicts.

