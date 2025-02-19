Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Clash at WTO

At a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting, China condemned tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing that such measures could destabilize the global trading system. Trump's announcement of sweeping 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports has prompted Beijing to retaliate and file a WTO dispute against Washington, challenging the U.S. stance towards the institution.

China's ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, described these 'tariff shocks' as heightening economic uncertainty, disrupting global trade, and risking domestic inflation and market distortion. U.S. envoy David Bisbee countered by accusing China's economy of predatory non-market practices, noting China's failure to adhere to WTO commitments.

The debate saw limited participation, with some countries expressing concern over trade instability, while others criticized China's alleged market distortions. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for calm, emphasizing the organization's role in facilitating dialogue and maintaining a predictable trading environment during such conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)