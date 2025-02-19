Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Launches Rs 1,378 Crore Development Drive in Rohtas

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones for Rs 1,378 crore worth of projects in Rohtas district during his 'Pragati Yatra.' The projects include eco-tourism hubs and self-help initiatives under the JEEViKA project, aimed at empowering rural women.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:02 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for regional development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a series of projects worth Rs 1,378 crore in Rohtas district on Wednesday. As part of his 'Pragati Yatra,' Kumar initiated 1,220 projects, highlighting his commitment to the district's growth.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that the projects include eco-tourism and adventure hubs, along with boat house camps in locations such as Karamchat, Badalgarh, Durgawati, and Dinara. Nitish Kumar also visited the Malhipur panchayat building, engaging with local women from self-help groups under the JEEViKA project.

In Sasaram, Kumar chaired a meeting to assess ongoing state development schemes, receiving a detailed briefing from Rohtas DM Udita Singh. The initiatives reflect the government's focus on enhancing infrastructure and women's empowerment through self-help groups in rural areas.

