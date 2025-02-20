Left Menu

Polar Vortex: When Mars is Warmer Than North Dakota

The polar vortex hit much of America, making temperatures in North Dakota colder than on Mars. Despite this, a 90-degree warmup is forecasted for next week. This unusual weather pattern is linked to warming Arctic climates, where temperatures in places like Nuuk, Greenland, have been unexpectedly mild.

America experienced an extreme cold snap due to the polar vortex, with North Dakota temperatures dropping below those on Mars. Nevertheless, a significant warmup of up to 90 degrees is expected next week.

This weather anomaly is associated with the Arctic's rapid warming, evidenced by warmer-than-usual temperatures in Nuuk, Greenland.

Scientists suggest that these phenomena could be a consequence of climate change, as the Arctic warms four times faster than global averages. This could lead to more frequent polar vortex events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

