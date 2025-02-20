Polar Vortex: When Mars is Warmer Than North Dakota

America experienced an extreme cold snap due to the polar vortex, with North Dakota temperatures dropping below those on Mars. Nevertheless, a significant warmup of up to 90 degrees is expected next week.

This weather anomaly is associated with the Arctic's rapid warming, evidenced by warmer-than-usual temperatures in Nuuk, Greenland.

Scientists suggest that these phenomena could be a consequence of climate change, as the Arctic warms four times faster than global averages. This could lead to more frequent polar vortex events.

(With inputs from agencies.)