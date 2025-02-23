Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Cable Car Project in Nepal

In the eastern Nepal district of Taplejung, at least 24 individuals, including 12 security personnel, have been reported injured following violent clashes related to the controversial cable car project in the Pathibhara area, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The unrest stems from opposition by the 'No Cable Car' campaign, which argues the project threatens the historical identity of the region. Violent clashes broke out on Saturday in Phungling, leading to injuries and the arrest of 15 individuals involved in the skirmishes.

In response, Taplejung district authorities have imposed a prohibitory order, restricting gatherings and public assembly to maintain order, while lawmakers from opposition parties have pressed the government to halt the controversial cable car project.

