Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Cable Car Project in Nepal

Protests against a cable car project in Nepal's Pathibhara area turned violent as clashes between security forces and demonstrators left 24 injured. Protesters fear the project threatens the region's historical identity. A prohibitory order was enacted, and lawmakers have called for the project's suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:11 IST
Clashes Erupt Over Controversial Cable Car Project in Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the eastern Nepal district of Taplejung, at least 24 individuals, including 12 security personnel, have been reported injured following violent clashes related to the controversial cable car project in the Pathibhara area, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The unrest stems from opposition by the 'No Cable Car' campaign, which argues the project threatens the historical identity of the region. Violent clashes broke out on Saturday in Phungling, leading to injuries and the arrest of 15 individuals involved in the skirmishes.

In response, Taplejung district authorities have imposed a prohibitory order, restricting gatherings and public assembly to maintain order, while lawmakers from opposition parties have pressed the government to halt the controversial cable car project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025