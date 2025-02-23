Left Menu

Maharashtra Boosts Rural Housing with Additional PMAY Subsidy

The Maharashtra government will provide an extra Rs 50,000 subsidy for rural homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, increasing total household funding to Rs 2.1 lakh. Chief Minister Fadnavis approved the plan, aiming to complete 20 lakh housing units within a year, addressing rural housing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced an additional subsidy of Rs 50,000 for rural homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, bringing total household funding to Rs 2.1 lakh. State minister Jayakumar Gore confirmed this initiative on Sunday.

According to the state's rural development minister, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sanctioned this decision and allocated funds in the 2025-26 budget. Speaking in Dharashiv, Gore emphasized the government's commitment to providing additional financial aid to beneficiaries under the PM awas yojana, aiming to fulfill the dream of homeownership for many individuals.

Gore further revealed that Maharashtra is tasked with delivering the largest target in India, with plans to complete 20 lakh housing units within a year. The first tranche for 10 lakh units has already been distributed, and the remaining will follow within 15 days. This effort is part of the PMAY scheme targeting housing shortages for economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

