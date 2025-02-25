Tragedy on the Rise: South Korean Highway Collapse Claims Lives
A highway collapse in Cheonan, South Korea, resulted in the tragic deaths of two workers, with seven others injured. Officials launched a rescue mission to find another worker believed trapped. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, and the acting president has ordered all resources for rescue operations.
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a section of an under-construction highway collapsed in Cheonan, South Korea, leading to the deaths of two workers. Seven others were injured and swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.
The National Fire Agency reported that a total of ten workers were present at the site when the structure gave way, leaving them trapped under the debris. Rescue teams are rigorously searching for an additional worker who remains unaccounted for.
The cause of the structural collapse is currently unknown. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed authorities to deploy every available resource to rescue efforts, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
