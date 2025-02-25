UltraTech Cement Leads Plastic Waste Revolution at Maha Kumbh 2025

UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement and ready-mix concrete manufacturer, has unveiled a major initiative in collaboration with Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to tackle plastic waste at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. The venture, branded 'Mahakumbh ka Mahasankalp,' focuses on collecting and transforming plastic waste into alternative fuel for cement production at the Dalla Cement Works, Sonbhadra district.

Spanning from January 22 to February 28, 2025, the project operates with a dedicated workforce and ample waste collection bins positioned at high-traffic sites, such as Triveni Sangam. A specialized cleaning van facilitates the transfer of gathered plastic to a sorting facility. Moreover, the initiative bolsters public awareness through an LED activation van, fostering engagement in plastic segregation.

Emphasizing a comprehensive strategy, the initiative ensures reduced fossil fuel reliance and mitigates the environmental impact of plastic pollution. To date, it has processed 400 metric tonnes of plastic waste at Maha Kumbh, with plans to incorporate additional waste collected by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. As part of its broader sustainability efforts, UltraTech collaborates with over 80 municipalities, co-processing thousands of tonnes of municipal waste annually in its kiln operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)