Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Leads Plastic Waste Revolution at Maha Kumbh 2025

UltraTech Cement partners with Prayagraj Nagar Nigam for a plastic waste initiative at Maha Kumbh 2025, aiming to process waste as alternative fuel for cement manufacturing. The program includes waste collection and awareness campaigns, promoting sustainable practices and minimizing environmental impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:53 IST
UltraTech Cement Leads Plastic Waste Revolution at Maha Kumbh 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement and ready-mix concrete manufacturer, has unveiled a major initiative in collaboration with Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to tackle plastic waste at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. The venture, branded 'Mahakumbh ka Mahasankalp,' focuses on collecting and transforming plastic waste into alternative fuel for cement production at the Dalla Cement Works, Sonbhadra district.

Spanning from January 22 to February 28, 2025, the project operates with a dedicated workforce and ample waste collection bins positioned at high-traffic sites, such as Triveni Sangam. A specialized cleaning van facilitates the transfer of gathered plastic to a sorting facility. Moreover, the initiative bolsters public awareness through an LED activation van, fostering engagement in plastic segregation.

Emphasizing a comprehensive strategy, the initiative ensures reduced fossil fuel reliance and mitigates the environmental impact of plastic pollution. To date, it has processed 400 metric tonnes of plastic waste at Maha Kumbh, with plans to incorporate additional waste collected by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. As part of its broader sustainability efforts, UltraTech collaborates with over 80 municipalities, co-processing thousands of tonnes of municipal waste annually in its kiln operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025