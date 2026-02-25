Revolutionizing Sustainability: Polyplastics' Innovative Recycled Thermoplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a renowned name in engineering thermoplastics, has unveiled two novel PLASTRON(R) long-fiber thermoplastic grades. These grades are innovatively made from post-consumer recycled polypropylene content, achieving mechanical properties on par with virgin materials.

The PLASTRON(R) RSG20011 and RSG20013 grades incorporate more than 30% PCR content alongside 30% to 40% glass fiber reinforcement. This development is part of Polyplastics' efforts to offer sustainable material solutions, contributing to a 20% reduction in carbon footprint compared to products made from virgin raw materials.

By expanding its range to include recycled raw materials and cellulose fibers, Polyplastics aims to minimize environmental impact and meet diverse application needs. The company continues to drive towards a sustainable future, leveraging over 60 years of expertise in thermoplastics.

