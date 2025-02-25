Fire Breaks Out in Mayapuri Manufacturing Factory

A significant fire ignited at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2, Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, an official from the Delhi Fire Services confirmed.

The emergency call was received at 2:11 pm, prompting the deployment of nine fire tenders to tackle the blaze. The incident took place in a factory occupying a 400-square-yard area with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.

While the fire spread quickly, no casualties were reported from the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)