Fire Breaks Out in Mayapuri Manufacturing Factory
A fire erupted at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing plant in Mayapuri Phase-2, Delhi. The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services, which dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire ignited at a fiber and plastic bumper manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase-2, Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, an official from the Delhi Fire Services confirmed.
The emergency call was received at 2:11 pm, prompting the deployment of nine fire tenders to tackle the blaze. The incident took place in a factory occupying a 400-square-yard area with a ground-plus-three-floor structure.
While the fire spread quickly, no casualties were reported from the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
