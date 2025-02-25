Cali Fund: A Game Changer in Biodiversity Protection

At a U.N. conference in Rome, companies using the genetic coding of the natural world in product development faced growing pressure to contribute financially to biodiversity protection. This appeal coincided with the launch of a new fund designed to engage businesses in conservation efforts.

The 'Cali Fund,' named after the Colombian city where the initiative began, represents the first effort by the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity to directly raise money from the private sector. Half of the fund's proceeds will support indigenous peoples and local communities, as stated by Elizabeth Mrema of UNEP.

No firm commitments have been made yet, but discussions involve firms, including those from the U.S. The fund's goal is to raise $200 billion annually to protect ecosystems, a target highlighted by nations underscoring the continued debate on financial responsibilities at the conference.

