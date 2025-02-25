Left Menu

Cali Fund: A Game Changer in Biodiversity Protection

The U.N. conference in Rome saw calls for companies using natural genetic coding to pay for biodiversity protection. The newly launched 'Cali Fund' aims to involve the private sector in funding conservation efforts, targeting $200 billion annually. The fund will significantly benefit indigenous peoples and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:28 IST
Cali Fund: A Game Changer in Biodiversity Protection

At a U.N. conference in Rome, companies using the genetic coding of the natural world in product development faced growing pressure to contribute financially to biodiversity protection. This appeal coincided with the launch of a new fund designed to engage businesses in conservation efforts.

The 'Cali Fund,' named after the Colombian city where the initiative began, represents the first effort by the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity to directly raise money from the private sector. Half of the fund's proceeds will support indigenous peoples and local communities, as stated by Elizabeth Mrema of UNEP.

No firm commitments have been made yet, but discussions involve firms, including those from the U.S. The fund's goal is to raise $200 billion annually to protect ecosystems, a target highlighted by nations underscoring the continued debate on financial responsibilities at the conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025