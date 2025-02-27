Vitrified Remains: The Glass Brain of Herculaneum

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists examining remains from the ancient city of Herculaneum uncovered an unusual phenomenon—a man's brain turned to glass during the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Dark, obsidian-like fragments found inside his skull were analyzed, revealing the unique process responsible for this vitrification.

The extreme heat from a scorching ash cloud, coupled with rapid cooling, transformed the organic brain material into glass. This phenomenon, the first recorded of its kind, sheds light on the lethal effects of the volcanic eruption that annihilated the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum, instantly killing their inhabitants.

The discovery, published in Scientific Reports, offers a deeper understanding of volcanic ash clouds. Forensic anthropologist Pier Paolo Petrone and volcanologist Guido Giordano emphasize this insight's importance, as these hazardous yet poorly understood clouds pose significant threats in modern times.

(With inputs from agencies.)