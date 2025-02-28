International Tensions Rise Amid China's Naval Drills

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the Pacific, China's recent naval exercises in the Tasman Sea have come under scrutiny from both Australia and New Zealand. The drills, which prompted changes in the flight paths of 49 flights, were conducted in international waters.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, defended his country's actions, stating the exercises were lawful and followed international protocols. Ambassador Xiao told ABC News that China had no reason to apologize, dismissing the notion that the drills posed any threat to one of its largest trading partners, Australia.

Despite concerns, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played down the incident, emphasizing that no maritime laws were violated. However, the opposition sees the situation differently, criticizing the delayed awareness of the drills, which were first reported by a commercial airline pilot.

