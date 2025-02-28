Left Menu

International Tensions Rise Amid China's Naval Drills

China's military drills in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand have sparked concerns. Despite complaints from Australia and New Zealand over a lack of notice, China's ambassador asserted the drills were legal. Australia's government downplayed the event, but opposition criticized delayed awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the Pacific, China's recent naval exercises in the Tasman Sea have come under scrutiny from both Australia and New Zealand. The drills, which prompted changes in the flight paths of 49 flights, were conducted in international waters.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, defended his country's actions, stating the exercises were lawful and followed international protocols. Ambassador Xiao told ABC News that China had no reason to apologize, dismissing the notion that the drills posed any threat to one of its largest trading partners, Australia.

Despite concerns, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese played down the incident, emphasizing that no maritime laws were violated. However, the opposition sees the situation differently, criticizing the delayed awareness of the drills, which were first reported by a commercial airline pilot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

