Tragic Toll: Drone and Artillery Strikes in Kherson

Three individuals, including a woman and a child, were killed by drone and artillery strikes in the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine. The attacks were reported by Russian state news agencies, citing local authorities. The strikes have further exacerbated the ongoing conflict in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:34 IST
A deadly escalation occurred in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine this week, as drone and artillery strikes claimed the lives of three individuals. According to Russian state media, a Ukrainian drone targeting an ambulance in the village of Mala Lepetykha resulted in the deaths of a woman and a child.

In a separate incident, artillery shelling in the town of Oleshky left another civilian dead. The report was confirmed by the press service of the Russian-appointed governor in the region, further highlighting the human cost of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russian forces.

This recent surge in violence underscores the fragile nature of the conflict in Eastern Europe and the threat faced by civilians living in contested territories. Authorities continue to exchange accusations amid the ongoing strife, as hopes for peace remain elusive.

