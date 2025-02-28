Left Menu

Tremors and Tribulations: Earthquake Strikes Nepal

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, leaving at least four people injured. The quake was felt in Kathmandu and across other parts of southern and eastern Nepal. Nepal, situated in a highly active seismic zone, remains vulnerable to such natural disasters.

Updated: 28-02-2025 15:37 IST
A strong earthquake struck Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district early Friday, causing panic and injuring at least four people in the process. The quake, measuring 6.1 in magnitude, was recorded at 2.51 a.m., with its epicenter located in Bhairabkunda, roughly 65 kilometers east of Kathmandu, as confirmed by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Several homes developed cracks due to the tremor, prompting many residents in Kathmandu and nearby regions to rush outside in alarm. Officials reported that two individuals were injured in Kathmandu, while a prisoner in Chautara sustained injuries attempting to flee.

Nepal's geographic position in Seismic zones IV and V makes it particularly prone to earthquakes. The country experienced its worst quake in April 2015, a devastating 7.8 magnitude event that claimed over 9,000 lives and damaged over one million structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

