Tragic Collapse: Lives Lost in Sambhar House Incident

A woman and her son tragically died when their house in Sambhar collapsed. The incident also left another son and a relative injured. The collapse was attributed to structural damage. An investigation is ongoing, and the family's loss is deeply felt.

In a tragic incident in the Sambhar area, a woman and her young son died after their deteriorating house collapsed early Friday morning.

The woman's other son and a relative also sustained injuries. The victims, identified as Hansa Devi, 35, and her son Lokesh, 7, were asleep when the collapse happened, said Sambhar Station House Officer Rajendra Kumar.

Initial investigations suggest old structural cracks were the cause. The bodies were returned to the family after post-mortem, and a case has been registered. Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter.

