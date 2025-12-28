Odisha Congress Chief Accuses BJP of Erasing Gandhi's Legacy

Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of conspiring to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, stating serious threats to India's Constitution. Addressing party members on the Congress's 140th Foundation Day, he emphasized the need for Congress unity to combat these issues.

Das highlighted the Congress's historical significance and its continued fight for democracy and justice under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He praised the dedication of Congress workers and paid tribute to freedom fighters who helped shape India's democracy.

He voiced concerns over women's safety in Odisha, criticizing both state and central BJP governments. Das also addressed the Mahanadi water dispute and ongoing agricultural issues, urging party members to vigorously defend Odisha's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)