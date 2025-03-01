Left Menu

Avalanche Alert: Winter Exodus in Badrinath Valley

Avalanches are common in Badrinath and Mana Valley during winters, causing residents to relocate to lower regions. The area, prone to avalanches, has seen casualties and damage over decades. Despite environmental warnings, construction persists in vulnerable zones, heightening risks for the local population.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:59 IST
Avalanches, a frequent winter peril in Badrinath and Mana Valley, increasingly occur between January and March following fresh snowfall. This weather phenomenon has historically prompted residents of Mana and nearby villages to migrate to lower areas annually at winter's onset.

Chandi Prasad Bhatt, an environmentalist and leader of the Chipko movement, highlights Badripuri's vulnerability to avalanches. He recalls significant damage in 2014 in Badrinath's Narayan Parvat area, emphasizing that Badripuri faces similar threats almost every decade.

On a recent Friday, an avalanche struck near Mana village, resulting in one death and the rescue of 49 individuals from a snow-covered BRO camp. Despite historical incidents and environmentalists' warnings, the high Himalayan region continues experiencing unchecked construction, exacerbating its vulnerability.

