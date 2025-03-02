Left Menu

Giorgio Armani's Roots: Earthy Tones and Dazzling Sparkle at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani's autumn/winter 2025 collection, 'Roots,' showcased earthy tones at Milan Fashion Week, moving from sandy jackets and tops to sleek coats in darker shades. The evening wear glistened with sequins and intricate embroidery, featuring flat boots and bold accessories.

At Milan Fashion Week, renowned designer Giorgio Armani unveiled his 'Roots' collection, emphasizing earthy tones for the autumn/winter 2025 season. The showcase began with golden and sandy shades in jackets and trousers, creating a palette reminiscent of nature's warmth.

As the collection progressed, Armani introduced darker hues, including green, brown, and blue. These colors adorned sleek designs, including velvet trousers and classic jackets. The collection reflected Armani's ongoing inspiration from his heritage and connection to the earth.

For evening wear, Armani introduced sparkling outfits featuring sequined skirts and embroidered tops. The models, displaying elegance in flat boots, showcased ornate accessories like chunky belts and statement necklaces, rounding off a collection rich with the essence of Armani's style.

