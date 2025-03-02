Giorgio Armani's Roots: Earthy Tones and Dazzling Sparkle at Milan Fashion Week

At Milan Fashion Week, renowned designer Giorgio Armani unveiled his 'Roots' collection, emphasizing earthy tones for the autumn/winter 2025 season. The showcase began with golden and sandy shades in jackets and trousers, creating a palette reminiscent of nature's warmth.

As the collection progressed, Armani introduced darker hues, including green, brown, and blue. These colors adorned sleek designs, including velvet trousers and classic jackets. The collection reflected Armani's ongoing inspiration from his heritage and connection to the earth.

For evening wear, Armani introduced sparkling outfits featuring sequined skirts and embroidered tops. The models, displaying elegance in flat boots, showcased ornate accessories like chunky belts and statement necklaces, rounding off a collection rich with the essence of Armani's style.

(With inputs from agencies.)