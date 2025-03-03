Left Menu

India Proposes New Global Platform to Propel Circular Economy

India has proposed a new global platform, the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C3), to accelerate the adoption of a circular economy by fostering collaboration among cities, academia, and tech innovators. The platform, announced at a regional forum, aims to enhance resource efficiency and promote sustainability.

Updated: 03-03-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to spearhead circular economy initiatives, India on Monday proposed the creation of a global platform named the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C3). The platform aims to connect cities, academic institutions, and technology innovators to accelerate the adoption of circular economic models.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while speaking at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia-Pacific, highlighted that C3 could mirror the spirit of the upcoming Jaipur declaration. The forum, themed 'Realising Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific,' was inaugurated by Khattar alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Khattar emphasized India's commitment to creating impactful solutions for resource efficiency, stating the platform will serve as a catalyst for city-to-city collaboration. He stressed the importance of integrating modern technology with traditional practices to enhance recycling efforts and tackle environmental challenges, aiming for a sustainable and low-carbon future in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

