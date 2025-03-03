Dr. Singh dedicates year 2025-26 as India-Japan Year of S&T and Innovation Exchange

In a landmark initiative, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed the National Science Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, marking a new chapter in the four-decade-long India-Japan science and technology (S&T) collaboration. To commemorate this milestone, Dr. Singh dedicated the year 2025-26 as the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation Exchange.

Dr. Singh underscored the remarkable progress made since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which has significantly strengthened Indo-Japan cooperation. He highlighted key achievements since 2015, including the selection of approximately 7,000 Indian science students by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for the Sakura Science Program, providing them with exposure to advanced research in Japan.

This initiative further deepens the collaboration between India and Japan in crucial areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Quantum Technology, and Space. Dr. Singh emphasized that the Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and Japan has been pivotal in fostering numerous initiatives over the years, celebrating 40 years of impactful partnership in 2024.

Strengthening Bilateral S&T Engagement

Building on this strong foundation, Dr. Singh announced the 11th Indo-Japan Joint S&T Committee meeting, scheduled for June 2025. This high-level meeting will evaluate ongoing collaborations and identify new opportunities to maximize the potential of scientific synergies between the two nations.

Highlighting the deep-rooted association, he noted that the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) has supported over 300 joint projects since 1993, with thousands of scientists engaging in exchange visits. Numerous joint seminars, workshops, and research programs in emerging fields like AI and Machine Learning have been instrumental in advancing mutual interests.

“In partnership with Japan’s Science and Technology Agency (JST), we are pioneering joint programs that will define the future of technology. This collaboration is essential in addressing global challenges,” Dr. Singh stated.

Expanding Opportunities for Students and Researchers

Dr. Singh emphasized India’s commitment to expanding exchange programs for students and researchers, promoting long-term stays, joint supervision, and internships in Japan. Special attention will be given to encouraging talented women scientists. Additionally, the DST has invited Japanese science students for exposure visits to India, with ten students and two supervisors participating in the initiative last year.

India’s Global Scientific Leadership

Reflecting on India’s scientific achievements, Dr. Singh highlighted the nation’s impressive rise in global innovation rankings. India now ranks:

3rd globally in research publications, PhDs, and start-ups.

9th in research publication quality.

3rd in unicorn start-ups.

39th in the Global Innovation Index, a significant improvement from its 80th position in 2014.

India’s success in space exploration, particularly with the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s historic soft landing on the Moon’s south pole, was a key highlight. Dr. Singh noted India’s record-breaking launch of 104 satellites in a single mission by ISRO in 2017, further solidifying the country’s leadership in cost-effective space technology.

Future of Indo-Japan Collaboration

Reaffirming India’s commitment to fostering young and women scientists, Dr. Singh emphasized a multi-stakeholder approach involving academia, research institutions, and industry to create an inclusive innovation ecosystem. India is pioneering advancements in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, biotechnology, and vaccine production, areas where collaboration with Japan is expected to be highly fruitful.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the Indian government’s recent decision to open the nuclear energy sector to non-government entities. This move paves the way for the development of Bharat Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), marking a transformative step in India’s energy landscape.

A Vision for the Future

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh envisioned a future of deeper scientific and technological engagement between India and Japan. With shared goals and a commitment to innovation, the next decade promises groundbreaking advancements in S&T, reinforcing both nations’ positions as global leaders in scientific progress.