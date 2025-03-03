Left Menu

Alappuzha Bypass: Girders Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns Along Coastal Construction

A major collapse of four girders occurred on the Alappuzha Bypass under construction, causing concern among locals and officials. Despite the dramatic event, no casualties were reported. An inquiry led by NHAI is underway to determine the cause, suspected to be a slipping girder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A collapse of four large girders on the Alappuzha Bypass brought chaos on Monday morning, alarming locals and prompting immediate action from authorities. Eyewitnesses described a billowing cloud of dust as the structure gave way.

Thankfully, the incident, which transpired around 11 a.m., resulted in no casualties, according to district officials. The District Collector, Alex Varghese, quickly arrived on the scene.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched an investigation into the cause behind the structural failure, with speculation suggesting a slipped girder from a curve may be to blame. Officials assure the public that safety measures are under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

