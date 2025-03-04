Tragedy Strikes on Godavari: Boat Accident Claims Two Lives

A tragic boating accident occurred on the Godavari river, resulting in the drowning of two individuals, as reported by the East Godavari district police on Tuesday. Heavy winds during the return journey from Bridge Lanka disrupted the boat carrying 12 passengers, leading to its capsizing.

The mishap took place at approximately 7:30 pm on Monday, close to Havelock Bridge pillar number eight. Police official DSP K Ramesh Babu confirmed the recovery of the bodies by 1 am Tuesday.

Authorities suspect the group attended a private event on the island. With country boats not authorized for passenger transport, police have filed a case regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)