Tragedy in East Godavari: Adulterated Milk Claims Lives

In a tragic turn of events in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of four individuals who succumbed to adulterated milk consumption. Addressing the assembly, Naidu stated that his government would cover the medical expenses for all affected individuals.

The government is conducting a detailed investigation into the incident to identify the source of contamination. The Chief Minister assured strict action against those responsible, emphasizing that any form of intentional adulteration would face severe repercussions. A warning has been issued statewide to prevent such scandals in the future.

With local authorities ramping up efforts, blood tests and sample collections are underway from affected areas. The district collector has confirmed that an unauthorized vendor is in custody, and the dairy unit in question has been seized. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded accountability for this oversight in food safety management systems.

